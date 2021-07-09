Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 25,013 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10,643.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,829,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

