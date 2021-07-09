Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,456.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 211.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

