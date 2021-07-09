Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

