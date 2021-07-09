Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

