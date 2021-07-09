Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UI stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

