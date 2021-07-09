Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

