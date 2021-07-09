Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,738 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

