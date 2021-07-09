Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $544.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.25. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

