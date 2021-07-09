Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,081 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 144,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

