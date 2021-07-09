Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,698 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.