Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

