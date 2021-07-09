Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 259.90 ($3.40). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 257.10 ($3.36), with a volume of 15,050,622 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Also, insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Insiders purchased a total of 2,455 shares of company stock worth $668,738 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

