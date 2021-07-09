Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.46

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $17.73. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 18,831 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

