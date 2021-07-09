Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.55 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

