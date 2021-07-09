Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE LEG opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

