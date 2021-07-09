Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LNNNY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.
Leoni Company Profile
