Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LNNNY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

