Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 745.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

