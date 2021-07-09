Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.82. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 28,701 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$203.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.12.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.80 million. Analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

