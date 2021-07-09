Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 10,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Levere Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.