Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,735. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

