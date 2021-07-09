Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 24,538 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 136,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.