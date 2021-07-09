Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 77,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

