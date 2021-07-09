Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

