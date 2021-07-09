Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $35.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.