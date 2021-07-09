LGCY Network Market Cap Tops $23.63 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $305,283.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

