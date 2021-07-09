LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.25.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

