LHT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. LHT has a total market cap of $141,301.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006663 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.