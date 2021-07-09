Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 2.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.92. 195,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,677,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

