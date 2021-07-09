Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.73. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 931,958 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
