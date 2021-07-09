Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.73. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 931,958 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 429,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 196,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

