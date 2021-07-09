Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $12.00. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 336,513 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

