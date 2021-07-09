Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $3.70 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

