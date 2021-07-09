Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.52% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

LCTX stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

