Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $126.72 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $126.72 million and $31.81 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,739,937 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

