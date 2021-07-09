LinkEye (LET) Market Cap Tops $6.51 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1.31 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

