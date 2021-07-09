Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,258 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of LCAP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,364. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.