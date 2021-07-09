Lionstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,500 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up 5.1% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Aramark worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,285. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

