Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 3.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $2,243,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $171.45. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,541. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

