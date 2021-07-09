Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 7.4% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Black Knight worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.61. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

