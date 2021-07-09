Lionstone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,653,000. Ferguson accounts for 5.8% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $142.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $143.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.