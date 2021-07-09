Lionstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for about 4.0% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,161. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

