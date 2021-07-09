Lionstone Capital Management LLC Sells 404,100 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,100 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 3.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,937. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

