Lionstone Capital Management LLC Sells 80,600 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up about 2.7% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IAA worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $54.79. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

