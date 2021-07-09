Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,061.71

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $357,061.71 and $37,994.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

