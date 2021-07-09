Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $351,449.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00014811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and $351,449.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,868 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

