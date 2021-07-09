Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,112.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000285 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.90 or 0.99447279 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,987,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

