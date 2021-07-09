Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112,924.21

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $112,924.21 and $27.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,857.39 or 0.99924631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007294 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.