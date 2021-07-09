Litentry Market Cap Reaches $57.85 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Litentry has a market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litentry has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00898366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

