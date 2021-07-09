Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $344.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.32 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

