Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

