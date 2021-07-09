Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.38 ($0.61). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.62 ($0.60), with a volume of 166,317,357 shares.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £32.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.53.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.